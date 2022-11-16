Shawn Michaels Opens Up About His Current Relationship With Bret Hart, Their Iron Man Match

WWE Hall of Famers Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart made history on March 31, 1996, when they headlined WrestleMania 12 with the 60-minute Iron Man match for the WWE Championship, which Michaels won in sudden death overtime. This was WWE’s first-ever televised Iron Man match.

Michaels spoke about the Iron Man match with Hart on the “Games with Names” podcast, which is hosted by NFL veteran Julian Edelman and comedian Sam Morril. He revealed how they won the match and earned a badge of honor among the older wrestlers.

“I know that this was something that Pat Patterson wanted – to have an Iron Man match,” Michaels said. “Bret and I felt like we were the two guys that could do it, but at that time in the business, having an hour match on pay-per-view is a huge ask. Can you keep them interested for an hour? … From the old school guys, there was always a badge of honor that you wore if you could go out here and do an hour. Growing up in the business, you would hear stories from guys, Flair, Harley Race, Jack Brisco… It was one of those things you wanted to be able to say in 1996.”

Michaels and Hart have a long and complex history, but the WWE Legends are on good terms these days. After years of feuding, Michaels commented on their current relationship, saying they are in a “fantastic spot.”

“We saw each other at WrestleMania and it was unbelievably nice – very pleasant,” Michaels said of WrestleMania 38 Weekend in Dallas. “We are both in a great place in [my] life. I think he knows how important it is for us to be where we’re at. Bret’s always had a very calming presence about him and he always pats me on the shoulder and very quietly says, ‘We’re good Shawn, we’re good.’ And I know that he means that… Personally and professionally, I think we’re at a fantastic spot, and I wouldn’t change it for the world.”

You can listen to the complete podcast below: