Shawn Michaels Praises Two WWE NXT Stars: ‘They Have the Presence And The “It” Factor’

Shawn Michaels discussed Stephanie Vaquer and Giulia joining the WWE NXT brand while promoting the 2024 Halloween Havoc PLE on Busted Open Radio.

“You can see the special talents that they are and why WWE and NXT went after both of them. They have ‘it.’ You can see it when they come out. They have a presence about them.

Looking at Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade, they’ll tell you that you can get along with and have a great relationship with people behind the scenes, but when the newbies come in and there is excitement, there is a good wholesome competition going on in our women’s division because it is so stacked. You have people coming into NXT with outside fanfare and our girls take offense too it. Nobody more than Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade. From Roxanne’s standpoint, she feels she’s a pillar. They’re looking to make those two girls prove themselves. I think Stephanie and Giulia understand that. They have been great since coming to NXT. They are still finding their footing on a day-to-day basis, but when they step inside the ring, those two are ready to go and take NXT and WWE by storm.”

