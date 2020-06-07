Shawn Michaels Predicts MOTN For TakeOver: In Your House

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels took to Twitter and predicted two matches for the match of the night at WWE NXT “Takeover: In Your House” – Johnny Gargano vs. NXT North American Champion Keith Lee or Rhea Ripley vs. Io Shirai vs. NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair.

He wrote, “25 years since the first In Your House… less than 25 minutes until #NXTTakeOver: In Your House. Show-stealer of the night prediction: A toss up between the #WWENXT Women’s Championship match and @JohnnyGargano vs. @RealKeithLee for the North American title. Let’s do this!”