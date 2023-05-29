Shawn Michaels Reacts To This Year’s WWE NXT Battleground Show

WWE Battleground 2023 is in the books.

And Shawn Michaels couldn’t be prouder.

The WWE Hall of Fame legend and WWE NXT executive surfaced on social media on Monday evening to give his thoughts on the WWE NXT Battleground 2023 premium live event from Lowell, Massachusetts on Sunday night.

“Amazing night in Lowell. Our WWE NXT Superstars [and] Universe proved to me that we are building something special,” Michaels wrote today via Twitter. “Thank you all for an incredible night at NXT Battleground.”

Michaels wrapped up the post-WWE NXT Battleground 2023 tweet with a plug for Tuesday night’s episode of NXT on USA.

“See everyone Tuesday night for WWE NXT on USA Network.”

Check out the tweet below, and make sure to join us here at PWMania.com on Tuesday night for live WWE NXT results coverage from the Capitol Wrestling Center inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.