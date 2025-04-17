Shawn Michaels Reflects On Elevating John Cena At WrestleMania 23

WWE Hall of Famer and NXT executive Shawn Michaels spoke with ESPN. In the interview, he discussed various topics, including his goals for the WrestleMania 23 match against 16-time World Champion John Cena.

Michaels said, “I just looked at it as a fantastic opportunity, to be one of the guys that would certainly continue to solidify John as our No. 1 guy, and the guy that was going to be carrying the company. There’s kind of two types of people that you’re working with [as the top guy] — the guys that would rather have that spot than you, and guys that support you. I was at a place in my career where I was 100% committed to having the best match with John that we possibly could.”

On needing more from Cena:

“I always tried to make sure that I was 100% prepared for any WrestleMania match that I had. At that time I was working with John, I had no idea what the years ahead had in store for me. You can’t call yourself Mr. WrestleMania and not get a reputation of having to perform at that level at that show. I had every intention of making sure John and I were going to work our butts off. I mean this lovingly, I don’t care whatever level he was at. I needed him to reach a higher level that night — hopefully the highest level he’d ever met at that time — because that’s what I certainly expect for myself, and that’s what I expect from the guys that are in the ring with me. I think John knew that, and that’s something I’ve always appreciated about him. I believe it is something that John took very seriously at the time; he wanted to be at his absolute best as well.”