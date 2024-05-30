Shawn Michaels Says Ethan Page’s NXT Debut Was Last Minute Thing

Shawn Michaels recently appeared as a guest on UNLikely with Adrian Hernandez for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling, including “All Ego” Ethan Page’s WWE NXT debut this week.

“We’re talking about big stuff,” Michaels. “Of course, ‘All Ego’ Ethan Page. A lot of questions still that I have to get answered on that one because that was kind of a last minute thing.”

Michaels would then go on to explain the philosophy of NXT in terms of signing talents to the brand, particularly established ones.

“For us at NXT, it’s always been about finding the best performers and best wrestlers we can find, but also cultivating our own. No different than, even though it put me at odds with people when I was younger, this business is a little something for everybody. People always want to narrow everything down to one way of doing things. I’ve never done this job that way.”

Michaels continued, “What you like might not be something the person next to you likes. What I like is not the same as what others like. It’s about having variety. It’s certainly the philosophy that I’ve had and Hunter [Triple H] has. We just want to bring the best sports entertainment we can for everybody watching it. We want to put on banger after banger, fantastic wrestling matches. If we can have one that is entertaining in one way or a different way. The more open you are on different ideas and different creative possibilities, for us, putting ourselves in the seat of the fans. Hunter and I, at our core, are wrestling fans. That’s certainly all we’re trying to do. The possible matchups, these are all things we’ve thought out. Why not see if it’s possible to see how many we can make happen. Can’t hurt to give it a try.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.