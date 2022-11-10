Shawn Michaels Says He Will Lay the Groundwork for NXT Deadline Next Week

Next week, WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative will lay the foundation for NXT Deadline.

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE has announced that Michaels will appear on next Tuesday’s NXT show to make a statement about the upcoming NXT Deadline Premium Live Event on Saturday, December 10. This evening, Michaels took to Twitter to comment on next week’s statement.

“The cornerstone of @WWENXT is constant innovation. Next week, I’m laying the groundwork for NXT Deadline. #WWENXT,” he wrote.

There is still no word on what Michaels will reveal, but it has been rumored that NXT Deadline will take place somewhere other than the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

Below is Michaels’ full tweet, as well as the new Deadline promo, which counts down to 25:00: