Shawn Michaels Says NXT Europe Could Be Up-And-Running By End Of 2023

What is the latest on the status of NXT Europe?

Few would know the answer to this question better than NXT executive and WWE Hall of Fame legend Shawn Michaels.

“The Heartbreak Kid” recently spoke about WWE’s hopes to have NXT Europe up-and-running by the end of 2023 during a recent discussion with Alex McCarthy.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on this topic with his thoughts.

On how WWE are still in the “organizational” stages of putting NXT Europe together: “Things are still in the organizational stage and we are hoping we will have that up and running by the end of 2023. I’m really learning. It isn’t something you just throw together, especially if you want to set it up for success. I think everyone would feel a bit more comfortable if it takes a little bit longer to make sure we cross every t and dot every i, but still looking forward to trying to make that a reality by the end of 2023.”

On his past work in the old NXT UK brand: “It’s been an incredible learning experience for me, it has been an absolute blast too. I’m very much overjoyed about what we did with NXT UK, I had such a wonderful time doing that. It’s intimidating and exciting all at the same time, but again I am thankful that we were able to bring a lot of that British talent over, they’re incredibly talented and they all were in UK to eventually get to NXT and progress to RAW and SmackDown and they’re one step closer. It’s great to have them all here. I’m excited with everything that’s going on in NXT, our biggest event of the year in Stand and Deliver is coming up, WrestleMania and across the WWE as a whole… It’s a really exciting time for everyone.”

Check out the complete interview at DailyMail.co.uk.