Shawn Michaels Says WWE NXT, TNA Relationship Just Getting Started

Shawn Michaels, the lead executive behind-the-scenes for WWE NXT, recently appeared as a guest on WGN Radio to promote WWE NXT’s move to The CW in October.

During the interview, the WWE Hall of Fame legend spoke about the evolving working relationship between WWE NXT and TNA Wrestling.

Featured below is an excerpt from the interview where he touches on this topic with his thoughts:

“Well, look, that’s obviously incredibly intriguing and interesting right now,” Michaels stated. “I think we are still in the very beginning stages of that, exploring the different possibilities, and those are all things we’re going to look at going forward. I’m obviously very pleased to know that these are partnerships that WWE is now open to, and I think that makes for unlimited possibilities. Now, what the specifics of all of those are as we go into the future, that’ll be decided by people certainly more important than me. For me, getting to be the benefactor of having all these different talents at your utilization is very exciting for us. As we continue to explore those opportunities going forward, I think it’s going to make for some pretty fantastic dream matches that are possible out there that I think a lot of people are going to want to see.”