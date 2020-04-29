Video: Shawn Michaels On NXT’s “HBK And Diesel”, NXT Wrestlers To Watch

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels appeared during last night’s WWE Backstage episode on FS1 and named three WWE NXT Superstars who he sees as talents that will be stepping up to the main event. Michaels named Karrion Kross, Dexter Lumis and Timothy Thatcher, and said there are a number of NXT talents coming up that are going to be “very interesting” and that will take NXT to the next level.

Michaels, who works behind-the-scenes with the NXT brand, also talked about trying to give Raquel Diaz and Dakota Kai a push moving forward, comparing them to the modern NXT version of “HBK and Diesel” with Gonzalez being compared to WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash.

