Shawn Michaels Talks About WWE Running NXT Battleground On Memorial Day Weekend (Video)

Why did WWE choose to run their NXT Battleground 2023 special event against AEW Double Or Nothing 2023 on Memorial Day Weekend?

NXT executive Shawn Michaels has the answer.

“The Heartbreak Kid” spoke with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport this week to promote NXT Stand & Deliver 2023 during WrestleMania Weekend. During the discussion, the WWE Hall of Fame legend was asked why the company chose to run the NXT Battleground 2023 show during Memorial Day Weekend.

“I’ll say this, from a holiday standpoint, that’s the thing … in the past, we’ve done well on the holidays,” Michaels began. “It’s my understanding that’s why we did that.”

Michaels continued, “It’s not different than, we used to do stuff back in the day on Christmas and on Thanksgiving. Holidays are always big days. That’s what this is for us. We’re live on Peacock. Basically, sort of free. From my standpoint, it’s just the date was available. The holiday does really well for us.”

Check out the complete interview via the video embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.