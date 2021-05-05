Shawn Michaels & Triple H Comment On NXT Women’s Tag Team Title Change

Triple H and Shawn Michaels took to Twitter to congratulate new WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions The Way. As reported before, this week’s NXT main event saw Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell capture the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles by defeating Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart in a brutal Street Fight. Triple H posted his trademark backstage photo with The Way after the show, and gave props to both teams.

“Broken tables, snapped ladders, fire extinguishers, one HELL OF A STREET FIGHT and NEW #WWENXT Women’s Tag Team Champions!!! @indi_hartwell @CandiceLeRae #Congrats #ThePoint #WeAreNXT @WWENXT,” he wrote.

Michaels also gave props to both teams and congratulated The Way.

“Well both of those teams put on a FIGHT! Congratulations to the #NEW #WWENXT Women’s Tag Team champions!!!,” he wrote.