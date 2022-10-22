Shawn Michaels Weighs in on WWE NXT Star He Believes is Ready for the Main Roster

WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels praised WWE NXT star Carmelo Hayes on a conference call with the media that was held to promote the 2022 Halloween Havoc PLE.

Michaels said:

“I have taken interest in Melo from day one. I got him on television as quickly as I could. At the time, I believe it was still 205 Live. I was talking to him and I said, ‘I just want to get you out there, get you in front of the people and in front of Hunter.’ ‘I don’t want to be living in 205.’ ‘I know. For me, it’s more important to get you out there so everyone can see that this kid can go.’ Carmelo and I get along great. He’s a good kid and I think the sky is the limit for him. He’s special. He’s talented.”

“We have a lot of talks and I gave him the same line that I was given many years ago, which is to go ahead and push the envelope, go out there, let me pull you back, and he does. I’ve seen that he’s mentioned it. ‘Shawn has had to pull me back a couple of times.’ That is true. He never complains about it. He’s a pro, and I like that about him as well. He has a lot of charisma, a lot of ability, a lot of attitude, but he’s a respectful young man. That’s what is so great about a lot of people down here. We have some really talented people and they are darn good men and women of character too. He is ready anytime someone wants him. Of course, he’s only going to get better. Can he always learn more? You bet, all of us can, but he’s certainly ready whenever they want to take him. He’s going to go up there and be with people better than him and that’s how you improve in this line of work.”

You can listen to the entire media call below:



