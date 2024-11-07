Shawn Michaels Welcomes Pro Wrestling NOAH Star To WWE Performance Center

WWE Hall of Famer and Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels took to his official Twitter (X) account to welcome Pro Wrestling NOAH star Yoshiki Inamura to the Performance Center.

Michaels also said he is looking forward to growing NXT’s partnership with NOAH in the future and any one who steps foot in the ring with Inamura will have a problem.

Michaels wrote, “I’m excited to welcome @noah_ghc Wrestler @noah_yoshiki to #WWENXT. This hard-hitting young man is going to be a problem for anyone he steps in the ring with.

I look forward to growing NXT’s partnership with @noahglobal in the future. #WWENXT”

Youu can check out Michaels’ post below.