Shawn Spears Addresses WWE Main Roster Rumors

On the March 4, 2025 edition of WWE NXT, Shawn Spears—formerly known as Tye Dillinger—captured the NXT North American Championship. Following his victory, Spears spoke with Gabby AF about his future in WWE and whether a main roster return is in the cards.

“I’m not going anywhere. This is the last stop. I mean no in a sense where it’s not my call. If Hunter [Triple H] plucks me, a chicken, if he plucks me, it’s his call. If Shawn says, ‘Go up,’ it’s their call. Right now, I am very fulfilled, I’m very happy with where I am. I’m very happy with what I’m doing. I love this.”

Spears also reflected on his long journey in wrestling and his connections with many of today’s top WWE stars.

“The awesome thing for me is that everybody on the main roster now, everybody in those top spots, to some degree, I’ve wrestled them somewhere. Developmental or in different companies, I’ve been with them, and now to see them all, I’m still a part of the machine. I’m still there. We’re just in different sections of the company. We’re all in it together, and that’s the beautiful thing, and I’m good with that.”

With Spears cementing his place in NXT, his focus now turns to establishing himself as a dominant champion while continuing to shape the future of the brand.