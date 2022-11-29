Shawn Spears Calls CM Punk/AEW Situation “Sad,” Comments On Criticism Over Growing Roster

Shawn Spears recently appeared at a K&S WrestleFest event and spoke about some relevant topics to All Elite Wrestling.

During the appearance, the pro wrestling veteran spoke about the CM Punk/AEW situation, calling it “sad,” as well as giving his thoughts on criticism over the company’s growing talent roster.

Featured below are some of the highlights.

On CM Punk/AEW situation: “Sad. Overall, sad [Spears said about the CM Punk/AEW situation]. That’s what I think. Sad. Wish it didn’t happen. That’s another thing too; I wasn’t there. I don’t have any first-hand knowledge. I read everything you guys read and I don’t believe everything I read so, sad overall. It’s CM Punk… With his body of work, [that’s what] you come to expect [Spears referring to a comment about the positive impact Punk had on-screen]. He delivers quality. That’s what he does. That’s why it’s sad. Because he owes me a rematch, Punk, son of a b*tch.”

On criticism over AEW’s growing talent roster and certain performers not having enough TV time as a result: “They might not be working as regularly, or they might be gone for weeks at a time, but it is still better than the alternative, not having a job. It’s on the individual or the talent themselves to stay ready to be consistently trying to perfect their craft in any way shape or form. When you get that call are you ready to go or not? That’s what you’re in control of, the rest is out of your hands.”

