Shawn Spears Comments On His NXT North American Title Win

The main event of this past Tuesday night’s WWE NXT Roadblock go-home episode of NXT saw Shawn Spears defeat The D’Angelo Family’s “The Don Of NXT” Tony D’Angelo to become the new NXT North American Champion.

Spears appeared in a digital exclusive shortly after the show to discuss several topics, including his huge title win.

Spears said, “Really? You couldn’t let me have it, could you? Here I stand, the new North American Champion, and you can’t just give it to me. A year to the day since I returned, and you can’t just say, ‘Congratulations, you earned it.’ Exactly like everybody else over the course of 23 years, you can’t just give it to me, can you? Whether you like it or not, this happened. I am your new North American Champion. Love it. Learn to enjoy it. But a man is only as strong as the people behind him, and there is nothing more important on this planet than family. This symbolizes many things. It symbolizes that I’n a top star here in NXT. It means that I have ascended the ladder. What this also means is that everything I’ve been talking about, to Izzi Dame, to Niko Vance, to Brooks Jensen, is validated. It’s validated by this championship. It’s validated by me. Together, this is only the beginning.”

You can check out Spears’ comments in the video below.