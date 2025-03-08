Shawn Spears Explains Decision To Leave AEW And Return To WWE

On the March 4, 2025, edition of WWE NXT, Shawn Spears—formerly known as Tye Dillinger—captured the NXT North American Championship. Following his victory, Spears spoke with Gabby AF, revealing why he decided to leave AEW and return to WWE.

“Got a break over there in AEW, and then I think it’s just a matter of—much like the business—it’s a personal evolution that we, as performers, kind of seek out. Sometimes, for me, it just felt like I wasn’t in the right place, so I needed to go. I’ve been pretty smart in life—believe it or not. I know, I know. But I’ve set myself up so that money isn’t at the forefront. It’s a little different now because I have children, but money still isn’t the priority. I put time as the ultimate thing. You know, I’m much closer to the end of my career than I am at the beginning.”

Spears emphasized that his decision was based on instinct, and he wanted to be somewhere he felt wanted, not just needed.

“I’m a big believer that if you feel in your gut that something needs to change, or you feel like you don’t belong somewhere, or you just have a feeling—do it. Yeah, go do it. Why not? I felt like I needed to. I have X amount of time left, and I want to spend it the way I want to spend it. By that, I mean I just wanted to contribute—to go where I was not necessarily needed but wanted. I ended up taking that big step, and it paid off.”

Spears’ decision to return to WWE and NXT has already led to championship gold, proving that his instincts were right. Now, as NXT North American Champion, Spears is focused on making the most of his remaining time in the ring.