Shawn Spears & Lance Archer File For New Trademarks

It looks like AEW star Shawn Spears will continue to use “The Reaper” as a nickname moving forward.

Spears filed to trademark “The Reaper” on Thursday, January 23. The following use description was filed with the USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office):

“Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network”

On a related note, New Japan Pro Wrestling star Lance Archer and his LLC filed to trademark his name, also on January 23. The following use descriptions were filed with the USPTO:

“Bandanas; Hats; Pants; Shirts. FIRST USE: 20110500. FIRST USE IN COMMERCE: 20110500”

“Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network. FIRST USE: 20110500. FIRST USE IN COMMERCE: 20110500”

Archer is said to be in high-level talks with AEW.

It’s interesting to note that these trademark filings were done by Toledo, Ohio lawyer Michael Dockins. As noted, Dockins has made several recent trademark filings for WWE’s The Revival and other AEW stars.