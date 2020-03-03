Shawn Spears Looking On Social Media For New Tag Team Partner

AEW stars Tully Blanchard and Shawn Spears have issued a “call to arms” as they search for the perfect tag team partner for Spears.

As seen below, Spears and Blanchard released a video today to call on fans and pro wrestlers to send them 30-second videos on why they would be the best partner for Spears.

Spears called it a life changing opportunity to join he and Tully. Tully said they’ve been looking for a new partner for Spears, and now they plan to go out and find the world’s perfect tag team partner, just like he did in 1984 when he found the world’s perfect woman in Baby Doll.

AEW and Spears are asking potential partners to send in 30-second videos via social media with the “#SearchForSpears” hashtag. You can also e-mail your videos to resource@allelitewrestling.com. You must be 18 or older.

Stay tuned for updates on the search. Below is the video from Spears and Blanchard: