Shawn Spears Opens Up About His Love-Hate Relationship With The Wrestling Industry

Shawn Spears recently appeared on The Sessions with Renée Paquette podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, Spears talked about what keeps him motivated in wrestling:

“The reality is it has been a love-hate relationship. It has been up and down and there have been a lot of downs. But yeah, there’s been times where I’ve hated this industry and the reason being is because it’s entertainment. Without pulling the curtain back too much, there are just things you’re not in control of. So it can have a tendency to make you feel like you’re not good enough despite how hard you’re working, despite how much time or effort you’re giving to the industry and despite what the audience may be doing. It just might not be your number. This business doesn’t owe anybody anything. You’ve heard that before. Anybody who has been in it for an extended period of time will agree it doesn’t owe us anything. It moves on with or without us.”

“If you ask anybody, any wrestlers who come on here, who’s your Mount Rushmore? Number one, that is the most impossible question to answer, in my opinion. There’s so many categories, so don’t ask you that. So what keeps me kind of motivated, and what keeps me kind of going is knowing that my legacy, the legacy I leave behind, will have nothing to do with pro wrestling, in my opinion. No one’s going to probably remember me in great detail after I’m gone, but my son will. My son will know what I’ve done. My future children will know what I have done. My family knows what I have done. My nieces and nephews will know what I have done. If that is enough to kind of guide them down a path, a good path that can be beneficial to their life, and the life that they create with someone going forward, I’ve done my job on this earth.”

You can listen to the complete podcast below:



