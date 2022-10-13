Shawn Spears Returns to AEW With Gimmick He Used in WWE NXT

Shawn Spears is back.

Spears returned to AEW TV on Dynamite, and this time he’s using a gimmick he used in NXT.

He made his way to the ring to join FTR, his former stablemates in The Pinnacle. As he approached the ring, a “10” appeared on the big screen, and fans chanted. FTR also mentioned that Rampage airs at “10.” Spears did not perform the “10” gesture, implying he may not be able to do so due to copyright concerns.

Spears made his return in his hometown of Toronto, following the WarJoe vs. Nick Comoroto and QT Marshall bout. Following the match, Prince Nana and The Embassy stepped out to the ring to issue a challenge.

The segment resulted in a Rampage match being set up. FTR and Spears will take on The Embassy’s Brian Cage and Gates of Agony. The show will be taped in Toronto tonight.

Spears last competed on Dynamite on May 25. He tweeted and deleted a tweet indicating that he was saying “goodbye” to AEW. His appearance this week confirms that he is still employed by the company.

Here are some highlights from Spears’ return: