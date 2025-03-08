On the latest episode of WWE NXT, we saw Shawn Spears meet the NXT North American Champion, Tony D’Angelo in a brutal and hard-hitting match for the NXT North American Championship. This was the climax of a rivalry which had been brewing between Spears’ new group, and The Family.

D’Angelo and Spears went to war for the NXT North American Championship, but only one man was going to walk out with the title. After a grueling match, D’Angelo attempted to hit his big move on Spears, but his back gave out, leading to Spears stealing the match and the coveted North American Championship.

Shawn Spears winning the NXT North American Championship was the right call

Since returning to the WWE, Spears found himself floundering as a member of the NXT roster until recently. After some storylines with Ridge Holland, Trick Williams, Je’Von Evans, and Ethan Page that didn’t end well for Spears, he finally found his footing with his new faction on the NXT brand.

Spears first got in the ear of Brooks Jensen who was going through some tough times. Jensen lost himself following the break up of him and his former tag team partner, Josh Briggs. Spears got in his ear and taught him how to unleash the beast inside of him.

Spears than notably added Niko Vance to the group. Vance hasn’t done much on NXT yet, but seemingly has the look and talent to be added to Spears new vicious group. Then, we saw the final nail in the coffin for the group, Izzi Dame.

Dame helped out Adriana Rizzo and the rest of The D’Angelo Family for quite some time before showing her true colors. After a Steel Cage match with Ridge Holland, Dame turned on Tony D’Angelo and stood side-by-side with Spears, Vance, and Jensen.

Spears finally got his first taste of championship gold since making his return to the WWE after five years. This time, fans saw a different side of Spears. Spears was no longer the “Perfect 10,” he was no longer the “happy” guy. He was more sinister than ever before.

Spears winning the NXT North American Championship was a great choice. Spears can have a lot of fun adding the championship to his new young, and hungry, group. We could see some fun rivalries develop, and Spears could turn into a much bigger player for the NXT brand.

This could have been the final NXT match of Tony D’Angelo as a main roster call-up is expected very soon. Overall, despite the reign just starting for Spears, fans of Spears and his new group have a lot to be excited about.