Shayna Baszler Addresses Her Relationship With Ronda Rousey And The WWE Female Talent

WWE star Shayna Baszler spoke with PWMania.com‘s Ari Barkan during WWE’s WrestleMania 39 Press Junket in Los Angeles this past week. During the discussion, Baszler commented on her relationship with Ronda Rousey heading into WrestleMania. She also claimed that the girls in the back aren’t actually friends and just looking for an opportunity at WrestleMania.

She said, “Ronda and I have been friends for a long time. And the thing about Ronda is, lover or hater, she’s undyingly loyal. I’m really not concerned. Our original plans didn’t work out. And we’re doing this now, that’s it. It’s not going to be a thing. It’s always a united front. I don’t know if there’s much more to say. We’re not like other teams, we didn’t just become friends here for wrestling. We’re friends outside of here before all this.”

She added, “I think it’s the deciding factor. Those girls are all just kind of taking advantage of each other for an opportunity at WrestleMania. So that’s the thing to think about. Everybody’s like, ah, but what you and Ronda, we want to see. But like these guys aren’t actually friends. So what about them? And do you ask them the same questions? You know what I mean?”

You can see what Baszler said in the video below:



