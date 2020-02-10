Shayna Baszler Appears On RAW & Attacks Becky Lynch

NXT Superstar Shayna Baszler made her return to RAW on tonight’s episode.

Baszler hit the ring and attacked RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch right after she retained her title over WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Asuka, in a rematch from the recent Royal Rumble pay-per-view. Baszler dropped Baszler and bit her in the back of the neck. Baszler came up with a mouthful of blood running down her chin. Baszler marched up the ramp to the back as Lynch tried to tell paramedics she didn’t need medical attention.

As we’ve noted, Baszler has been scheduled to become a member of the RAW roster soon.

Stay tuned for updates on the rumored Baszler vs. Lynch title match at WrestleMania 36:

Below are a few shots of tonight’s match and angle from the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California:

♠ SHAYNA CAME TO PLAY. ♠@QoSBaszler is on #Raw making a STATEMENT at the expense of @BeckyLynchWWE! pic.twitter.com/YWadnRnNpB — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 11, 2020