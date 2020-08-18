Shayna Baszler & Charlotte Discuss The WWE Horsewomen & The MMA Horsewomen On Social Media

Charlotte Flair took a shot at Shayna Baszler and her MMA Horsewomen after last night’s WWE RAW episode. As noted, Baszler brought Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke from WWE NXT to RAW this week for their RAW Underground debuts together. Shafir defeated indie talent Brandi Lauren, before Duke and Shafir were attacked from behind by Nia Jax.

The Twitter beef began when the WWE On FOX Twitter account posted a photo of the MMA Horsewomen (Baszler, Duke, Shafir, Ronda Rousey) and the WWE Horsewomen (Flair, Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks, Bayley), asking fans which group they were going with. Baszler responded to the group and said the MMA Horsewomen are the only actual team of the two.

“WE ARE THE ACTUAL TEAM!!! They are just 4 good wrestlers,” Baszler wrote.

A fan responded with a private tweet about how Rousey has helped Baszler and how Baszler has been handed some of her success. “Peyton Manning isn’t automatically a Saint just because his dad was,” Baszler wrote in response, a reference to the NFL great. She continued in a follow-up tweet, “And the Colts had the ACTUAL MANNING. Did that make him & his team the New Orleans Saints?”

Another fan wrote that the WWE Horsewomen showed that female Superstars can do everything the male Superstars can do. Baszler responded, “They are absolutely 4 great wrestlers. THEY AREN’T A TEAM. You can’t pick 11 great football players and call them the 2019 Chiefs.”

Another fan chimed in and said unless WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair signed off on her, then only Flair and Tessa Blanchard can claim a similar legacy. Baszler responded with a photo of The Nature Boy with the MMA Horsewomen.

That’s when Flair chimed in. She knocked Baszler and said holding Rousey’s belt in a photo does not make her a Horsewoman. “I’m sorry that nobody told you this, but holding your friend’s belt in a photo does not make you a horsewoman (though in your case, it did make you relevant- for a second or two at least),” Flair wrote.

Flair also responded to a shot from a fan, who told her to stay where she’s at, referring to her hiatus while she recovers from surgery. Flair responded, “I’m not even going to drag you. Someday, someone is going to put a mirror in your room (and that will be punishment enough).”

There’s no word yet on if WWE has more main roster plans for Baszler, Duke and Shafir, but it looks like the feud with Jax could continue next week in RAW Underground as host Shane McMahon tried to get Jax to fight. Stay tuned for updates on the MMA Horsewomen in WWE and Rousey’s possible return. You can see the related posts below:

