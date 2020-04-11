Shayna Baszler Defends Ronda Rousey’s Recent Comments, Ricochet – WWE Break It Down

– As many of you know by now, Ronda Rousey recently appeared on Steve-O’s podcast and called WWE fans “ungrateful fans that don’t even appreciate me.” She also referred to WWE as “fake fights”.

Shayna Baszler took to Twitter today to defend her best friend, saying,

“HOW DARE RONDA CARE MORE ABOUT HER FAMILY THAN PLEASING FANS THAT ARE NEVER HAPPY!!!”

