Shayna Baszler Fires Back At Fan Who Called Her A “Jobber”

Over the weekend, WWE star Shayna Baszler clapped back at a Twitter/X user who claimed she doesn’t get strong crowd reactions. The exchange began when Baszler commented on Dakota Kai and IYO SKY being booked for a match against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, despite past injuries.

Shayna Baszler: “Cool. Damage CTRL gets injured…..and gets rewarded again. If only @ZoeyStarkWWE & I were that fragile, we could quit getting screwed out of opportunities.”

A fan, @Nm02K8261, then responded:

“I think it helps if you can get the crowd to make a noise.”

Baszler quickly shut down the criticism, replying:

“Trying to tell successful pros how to find success when homie isn’t even successful at Twitter! 😂”

The fan fired back, saying:

“lol if your proud to spend your career as a jobber good for you, I actually like to achieve things in life! 😂”

Baszler had the final word:

“Both of us are former champions. I hold a couple records for it. Homie, you’ve barely achieved double digits on Twitter lol.”

Baszler, a former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion, NXT Women’s Champion, and a dominant force in MMA before transitioning to pro wrestling, made it clear that fan criticism won’t shake her confidence.

While online debates about crowd reactions are common, Baszler’s championship resume and longevity in WWE prove that she has solidified her place in the industry.