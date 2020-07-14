Shayna Baszler Mocks Fan Who Called Her Ugly

After making her return to WWE television during Monday’s episode of Raw, Shayna Baszler responded to a fan who called her “ugly” and “the most unattractive woman on the WWE roster.”
Baszler wrote in response, “Go watch the Miss America pageant. In the meantime, I’ll keep breaking limbs and pulling hotter tail than you.”
— Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) July 14, 2020