Shayna Baszler On Winning WWE Gold With Ronda Rousey, Their Post-Match Hug, And More

Shayna Baszler became a three-time WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion last week by capturing the vacant titles with Ronda Rousey, winning a Fatal 4 Way over Damage CTRL, Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi, as well as Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green. Baszler recently told TMZ Sports that winning the title with her longtime friend was the most special moment of her career.

“It’s not like we set out a plan,” Baszler said, “We just both wanted it and did our thing to get us here, and so here we are. It’s cool.”

Baszler, who has known Rousey since their UFC days, spoke about their emotional post-match moment last week.

“That moment at the end of the match where I crawl back in the ring, and we’re hugging was a real emotional moment,” Baszler recalled. “When we think back to trying to pay for enough food to eat throughout the week and still make weight and living on the beach in Venice.”

Baszler became emotional as she reflected on winning the titles with Rousey, describing how the journey was not easy but full of challenges.

“I don’t think people really understand how much we had to fight for this,” Baszler said. “Maybe that’s something for a book in the future. It’s not like it’s been easy. It’s not like this is just handed to us. We had to fight and claw and demand for this opportunity.”

Baszler went on to say that reaching the top of the WWE women’s tag team division with Rousey is a career-defining moment for her.

“I love my job. I love my work. I’m proud of everything I’ve done, but who doesn’t want to do all that with one of their best friends? No matter what your job is. It’s a pretty good time,” she said.

You can check out her interview below: