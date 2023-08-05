Shayna Baszler Predicts Ronda Rousey’s WWE Future After SummerSlam

Shayna Baszler continues to make the media rounds ahead of WWE SummerSlam 2023.

“The Queen of Spades” spoke with Inside The Ropes this weekend to promote her “MMA Rules Fight” against friend turned rival Ronda Rousey at “The Biggest Party of the Summer” tonight at Ford Field in Detroit, MI.

During the discussion, Baszler noted that she doesn’t think we will have seen the last of Rousey, regardless of the outcome of their bout tonight.

“I mean if I have anything to say about it on Saturday, Ronda is going to leave and she will need help getting out of there,” Baszler said. “But if I know anything about Ronda, and I know Ronda better than anyone, it’s not the last that we will see of her.”

Baszler continued, “Whether it’s next week or next year, it is not the last that we will see of her. We’ll see what happens.”

