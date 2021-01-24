Shayna Baszler Reacts To Conor McGregor’s UFC Loss

WWE Shayna Baszler commented on Conor McGregor being defeated by Dustin Poinier at the UFC 257 PPV event:
People that don’t know fighting always want to say things like “It’s just leg kicks” but @DustinPoirier showing how to chop the tree down #UFC257
— Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) January 24, 2021
One of Conor’s biggest strengths is his footwork. Flatten a tire & even the fastest race car can’t move. #UFC257
— Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) January 24, 2021
MMA fans not realizing that diminishing Conor’s skill is insulting to Porier and takes away from@his accomplishment. Fickle idiots.
— Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) January 24, 2021
He rarely checks kicks. His game is evasion. Footwork that got eliminated in rd 1
— Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) January 24, 2021
Good point
— Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) January 24, 2021
— Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) January 24, 2021