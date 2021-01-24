Shayna Baszler Reacts To Conor McGregor’s UFC Loss

WWE Shayna Baszler commented on Conor McGregor being defeated by Dustin Poinier at the UFC 257 PPV event:

People that don’t know fighting always want to say things like “It’s just leg kicks” but @DustinPoirier showing how to chop the tree down #UFC257 — Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) January 24, 2021

One of Conor’s biggest strengths is his footwork. Flatten a tire & even the fastest race car can’t move. #UFC257 — Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) January 24, 2021

MMA fans not realizing that diminishing Conor’s skill is insulting to Porier and takes away from@his accomplishment. Fickle idiots. — Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) January 24, 2021

He rarely checks kicks. His game is evasion. Footwork that got eliminated in rd 1 — Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) January 24, 2021

Good point — Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) January 24, 2021