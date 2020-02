As seen on this week’s WWE RAW, Shayna Baszler used the word “shit” during her promo which was uncensored. A fan criticized her promo for not being PG and here was her response:

Or you could be a father and tell them I am a terrible person and they shouldn’t like me for that. Or that they will get grounded and their tablets taken away if they ever do that. Because I don’t give a crap about your kids so I won’t modify my behavior for them. — Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) February 19, 2020