Shayna Baszler Reveals Best WWE Talent Roster She Has Been Part Of Since 2017

Shayna Baszler recently appeared as a guest on the Out Of Character with Ryan Satin podcast for an in-depth interview covering her MMA and pro wrestling career.

During the discussion on the popular pro wrestling program, “The Queen of Spades” commented on which female talent roster she feels has been the best since joining WWE.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where the women’s MMA pioneer and WWE Superstar touches on this topic with her thoughts.

“I will go to my deathbed and say [NXT’s] Women’s locker room, at that time that we had – around the first Women’s War Games Match [2019], that locker room around that time period … that was the best women’s locker room there has ever been in women’s wrestling,” Baszler stated. “I’ll put it up against All Japan Women, Ill put [it up against anyone] … It didn’t matter who you picked out of the locker room. You’d be like, ‘Oh man, they’re going to have a match? That’s gonna be a banger.’ Every girl was worth her salt, and on top of that – and this is the rarity in all-women’s sports – everybody got along.”

