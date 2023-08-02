Shayna Baszler: Running Ronda Rousey Out Of WWE Will Make Fans Appreciate Me

If Shayna Baszler shuts up Ronda Rousey and makes her go away, will you appreciate her?

She thinks you will!

“The Queen of Spades” recently spoke with the New York Post for an interview, during which she made the claim.

“I think if I take care of Ronda and shut her up and maybe she does go away, I think for a second, people are gonna appreciate me a little bit,” she said. “I don’t think I’m the type of person who’s ever gonna be a babyface in the way a Liv Morgan is or a Kairi Sane, these super sympathetic [figures].”

Baszler continued, “But I think I can be people’s hero if they want it to be. Am I trying to do that? Not necessarily.”

