Shayna Baszler Says NXT Had “The Best Women’s Locker Room There Has Ever Been”

Shayna Baszler recently spoke with “Out of Character with Ryan Satin” for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Baszler discussed her time in NXT and being portrayed as a bully.

Her time in NXT:

“I will go to my deathbed and say that the women’s locker room at the time that we had, like around the first women’s WarGames match, was the best women’s locker room there has ever been in women’s wrestling,” Shayna said.

“I’ll put it up against All Japan Women. It didn’t matter who you picked out of that locker room, you’d be like, ‘Oh, man, they’re gonna have a match. That’s gonna be a banger.’ Every girl was worth her salt. On top of that, and this is the rarity in all women’s sports, is that everybody got along. There were no issues. Everybody just wanted to tell the best story. Everybody just wanted to put on the best match.”

“You know, in hindsight, and we’ve said this in recent years that things have changed a lot just because of the landscape of the world and what happened, but like, we really took that for granted. You never know you’re in the best times when you’re in them, but man, some of my best friends came out of that locker room.”

Her character in NXT being portrayed as a bully:

“They’re (the fans) like, ‘Who’s this Shayna? Shayna is a bully and they are supposed to be an anti-bullying company.’ It’s like, yes. You’re supposed to feel this way. How frustrating is it that you support this company that is anti-bullying, and no one can stop the bully.”

“When you feel real stuff, I wish more fans could take a step back and be like, ‘Whoa, I totally got fooled here for a second.’ You know what I mean? At that time, we were all really good friends in the locker room. Everyone’s like ‘Shayna is ruining everything.’ I was like, ‘You got fooled. We did good.’ When you’re feeling real stuff about wrestling, you have to step back no matter what it is.”

You can listen to the podcast below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co)