Shayna Baszler Says That Liv Morgan’s Fanbase Knows “Nothing About Wrestling”

Shayna Baszler discussed the Ronda Rousey vs. Liv Morgan finnish from the WWE SummerSlam 2022 while appearing on WWE’s The Bump. The #1 contender for Morgan’s SmackDown women’s title, Baszler, cut a promo on Morgan and her supporters.

“The slow-mo was played. She tapped before the third count dropped. You can, ‘Oh, the ref’s decision is final,’ sure. But the fact of the matter remains, she knows she tapped. We all can see in slow-motion that she tapped. The fact that she has a fandom that’s claiming that I’m the one’s wrong about that? That’s your hero? That’s how you want your hero to be, to skate by on a technicality and not be legit? Nah, not for me and not my nieces. They’re gonna look at someone like me, who leaves no question. You will tap, or you will take a nap, or your bones will snap. There’s no question. That’s a champion. Her fans clearly, she has the group of the WWE Universe that know nothing about wrestling. So that’s the only excuse I see.”

You can watch the complete episode below:



