Shayna Baszler Takes Shot At WWE’s Four Horsewomen

During a Q&A session on Twitter Sunday night, Alexa Bliss responded to a comment about WWE’s Four Horsewomen. Shayna Baszler didn’t take kindly to the tweet.

The original MMA Four Horsewomen consist of Baszler, Ronda Rousey, Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke. WWE’s Four Horsewomen consist of Charlotte Flair, Bayley, Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch.

You can check out their Twitter exchange below: