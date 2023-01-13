Shayna Baszler Talks About Controversial Subject Of Inter-Gender Matches In WWE

Shayna Baszler recently spoke with Dark Puroresu Flowsion for an interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE.

During the discussion, the women’s wrestling star expressed interest in taking part in woman vs. man inter-gender matches against WWE Superstars.

“l am a fan of inter-gender matches if they are done properly,” Baszler stated when asked about the topic during the interview. “The problem is, they often aren’t.”

Baszler added, “As for me. I would love to have a match against any of the guys! Especially any of the technicians, [namely Suzuki as he is my favorite].”

Check out more from the Dark Puroresu Flowsion interview with Shayna Baszler via the tweet embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.