Sheamus Addresses His Return To WWE RAW

This past Monday night’s final episode of WWE RAW on the USA Network saw “The Celtic Warrior” Sheamus return to television after being sidelined since suffering a cracked rib at the 2024 Survivor Series PLE.

Shortly after the show, Sheamus appeared in a digital exclusive to discuss several topics, including his return to the Red brand and his ultimate dream for 2025.

Sheamus said, “I brought a belated Christmas present for Ludwig Kaiser. Can you guess what it is? Don’t worry. See, I’ve always been taught it’s better to give than receive. After the last four weeks of sleepless nights with these ribs, I cannot wait to give this Ludwig Kaiser tenfold. But I’m not gonna dwell on the past. I’m gonna look forward, and there’s a new year around the corner. 2025 is gonna be the year of the Celtic Warrior. Bron Breakker, see you. There’s a match with you as well, a match the world wants to see so I can finally defeat you and get my ultimate dream of becoming Intercontinental Champion. So the question is this. Ludwig Kaiser, Bron Breakker, are you up for the fight of your lives? To Netflix, are you ready for banger after banger after banger after banger after banger after banger?”

You can check out Sheamus’ comments below.