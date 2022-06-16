Sheamus Addresses His Upcoming 13-Year Anniversary In WWE

Sheamus recently appeared as a guest on The Five Count Radio Show for an in-depth interview promoting the upcoming WWE Money In The Bank 2022 pay-per-view.

During the discussion, “The Celtic Warrior” spoke about performing in front of live crowds again after a lengthy run of shows without fans during the COVID-19 era.

Additionally, Sheamus discussed his 13th anniversary as a WWE Superstar coming up soon. Featured below are highlights from the show where he touches on these topics.

On performing in front of crowds again after a run of shows without fans during the COVID-19 era: “It’s weird it feels like the ThunderDome, PC era has been a bit of a blur, but I’m excited, man. Looking at a live crowd, the adrenaline and energy you can pull from them is incredible and it’s just a lot of fun for us, you know? Like you said, it’s hard, but we made it work, but sometimes it’s hard when you’re in there with just a bunch of video screens around you, you know what I mean? You gotta bring intensity on your own, but like I said, again with this job, with my career in WWE, it’s been insane. Who would have thought that I’d be wrestling in front of no people for a year and a half?”

On his 13th-anniversary as a WWE Superstar coming up soon: “This June 30 I celebrate 13 years in WWE and I feel like I have 13 years left in me to be honest. I’m still having fun, mate, I’m still enjoying what I do, I still love being out in front of a live crowd and knocking the shite out of my opponents, but yeah, I’m having fun. As long as I’m having fun, as long as I’m having fun doing what you want to do, mate, you want to go as long as you possibly can, you know? And that’s what I’m doing.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to WrestlingInc.com for transcribing the above quotes.