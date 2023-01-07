Sheamus and Drew McIntyre Attacked After WWE SmackDown Went Off the Air (Video)

The Usos successfully defended their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships against Sheamus and Drew McIntyre on Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown. This match served as the night’s main event. The first episode of SmackDown in 2023 ended with The Usos retreating to the ramp to raise their titles in the air.

After the end of SmackDown on FOX, The Viking Raiders stormed the ring and attacked Sheamus and McIntyre. As Valhalla looked on from ringside, Erik and Ivar made quick work of the babyfaces and destroyed them. Footage can be seen below.

The Viking Raiders delivered Ragnarök to Sheamus and McIntyre before the segment came to an end. Erik and Ivar posed over the fallen Superstars before exiting the ring to pose on the entrance-way with Valhalla.

The Viking Raiders have not competed in a match since the episode of SmackDown from December 16, which featured a Triple Threat with Legado del Fantasma and Hit Row. Legado del Fantasma and Hit Row won the #1 contender’s match, but they went on to lose to The Usos the following week. Hit Row is currently the #1 contender for the tag team championship.

The complete video of the post-SmackDown segment can be seen down below: