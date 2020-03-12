Sheamus And Sasha Banks Comment On CoronaVirus

WWE SmackDown Superstars Sheamus and Sasha Banks took to Twitter tonight to crack a few jokes on the coronavirus pandemic.

The Boss, who has been teasing her first-ever hip-hop album for a few months now, tweeted and said the project is on hold due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Album on hold due to #coronavirus [tired face emoji x 3] I’m scared y’all please don’t get me sick,” Banks tweeted, attaching a photo of her and a fan wearing gloves at a recent public signing.

The Celtic Warrior, who has been in the UK this week doing media with Drew McIntyre, commented on the United States – Europe travel ban that was announced earlier tonight by President Trump.

“US travel ban on Europe for 30 days… i got business at #SmackDown. Ideas?,” Sheamus wrote.

Sheamus was then informed by fans that Trump did not include the United Kingdom in the 30-day ban, which will expire right after WrestleMania 36 Week has wrapped, unless it’s extended. It will be interesting to see how the travel ban impacts fans flying out of other parts of Europe to Tampa for WrestleMania 36 Week, that is if the city of Tampa allows The Grandest Stage of Them All to take place this year. Tampa city officials are scheduled to meet on Thursday afternoon to discuss the possible cancellation and postponement of large events, and WrestleMania 36 will surely be discussed.

Several large gatherings and sports events have been altered, postponed or nixed altogether as the outbreak has hit more than 100 countries and killed more than 4,300 people worldwide. Besides events like South By Southwest (SXSW) and Coachella being canceled, the NBA announced tonight that their current season has been suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.

Stay tuned for updates on how the pandemic is impacting the world of pro wrestling as we get closer to the biggest week of the year with virus-related changes happening quickly.

You can see the full tweets from Banks and Sheamus below, along with Sheamus’ back & forth with fans on Twitter:

US travel ban on Europe for 30 days… i got business at #SmackDown. Ideas? pic.twitter.com/gp17VV4q2W — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) March 12, 2020