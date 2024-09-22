Sheamus Appears On Field To Kick Off Titans vs. Packers NFL Game

By
Matt Boone
-

Sheamus served as the special 12th Titan for the NFL’s Tennessee Titans game against the Green Bay Packers this weekend.

At the game on Sunday, September 22, the WWE Superstar appeared on field and played to the crowd before the game, and showed off a custom jersey he received while at the game.

Check it out below.

