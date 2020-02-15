Sheamus Comments After His WWE Smackdown Handicap Match

This week’s SmackDown on FOX saw Sheamus win a 2-on-1 Handicap Match over Shorty G and Apollo Crews, who he has been feuding with since returning several weeks ago. Sheamus took to Twitter after the match and reacted to the win.

He wrote, “IS THERE NO ONE ELSE?”

As seen below along with video from the match and the full tweet from The Celtic Warrior, WWE released post-show video of G and Crews backstage walking. G tries to stay positive but Crews is tired of hearing it.

“2 on 1? He beat us 2 on 1? This stuff’s getting ridiculous,” Shorty said to Crews. “I’m saying, I’m getting embarrassed. Like for real, I’m getting… no, you know what? These are the kind of moments I’m talking about, when we’re like this. This guy’s beatable…”

“Hey! Not right now, man,” Crews said as he walked away from Shorty.