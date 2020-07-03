Sheamus Comments On His Storyline With Jeff Hardy

During an appearance on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast, Sheamus addressed his storyline with Jeff Hardy:

“There was a lot of backlash. A lot of people really hate me right now. At the end of the day, we are characters. My job is to be the most hated character ever and I thrive in that situation. When I first started, the aggression part of the ring has always been easy for me. I always felt the promos in the ring was where I wasn’t sure where I needed to be.”

“I would trip over things I have to say because I have to get this promo out exactly right. It held me back quite a bit in my career. My look was so unique. I was a big Irish dude. When it came to the stick, that left a lot to be desired. When you talk about coming back with a passion, I knew there were certain things in my game I had to work on. When I was Cesaro and The Bar, we weren’t challenged in that situation. We shared promos together.”

“There were certain things in my game that needed to be tightened up. One was my physique which I wasn’t happy with. I’m enjoying this stuff with Jeff because it has given my character a lot of opportunity to play with words and watch the reaction, especially on social media, to how much people hate me, the more I enjoy sticking a knife into Jeff.”