Sheamus Comments On WWE Not Doing More With Rusev

In an interview with SportsKeeda.com, Sheamus commented on the Rusev vs. Bobby Lashley storyline:

“When he came back with the whole Lana thing, people were really behind him and then it just kind of dropped off and I’m like, ‘What happened?. He lost a couple of times to Lashley but he was on fire. The Rusev Day thing was back and running, and they could have done a lot. A lot more could have happened. I don’t know what the deal is, he’s on RAW but he was on fire, man, the people were loving him … You could tell he was having fun, coming in and kicking Lashley and making Lana’s life miserable. He was having a great time! I just don’t know what happened with that story, you know? I don’t understand it. I just thought Rusev could have definitely gone on a roll after that. Rusev’s one of my best mates, bro. Me, Drew, Cesaro and Rusev, they’re my closest friends, you know? For all different reasons, but I want to see Rusev doing well. I was happy when he came back, dude.”