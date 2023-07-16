Sheamus Defends Ridge Holland, Calls Him “Safe” And “Smooth As Hell In The Ring”

As PWMania.com previously reported, Elton Prince was injured by Ridge Holland during this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown. After receiving negative messages from fans, Holland decided to deactivate his Twitter account.

Prior to Prince’s injury, Sheamus spoke with The UK Metro about Big E being injured by Holland in 2022.

“I think Ridge got put in a situation or tarnished a little bit, people were saying he was dangerous and stuff. Ridge is an incredible athlete, he’s smooth as hell in the ring, and what happened was very unfortunate but I just feel like he hasn’t been given a proper opportunity to show what he can do.

He’s a former rugby player, he’s unbelievably strong, but he’s safe in there too man, and he’s smooth.”