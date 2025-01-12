Sheamus On Why His WWE Theme “Written In My Face” Returned In 2024

When Sheamus returned to WWE television in April 2024, fans were thrilled to hear his classic theme song, “Written In My Face” by Jim Johnston, making a brief comeback. However, just weeks later, the beloved track was replaced with a new composition by Def Rebel, leaving many fans disappointed.

During an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Sheamus shared his thoughts about the iconic song and its abrupt departure. Reflecting on when he first realized the song had become a meme-worthy fan favorite, Sheamus said:

“Maybe 2010. People are very creative on the internet, very creative. I do miss that song, though. A lot of people were upset. I brought it back, but I wasn’t allowed to keep it.”

When asked if there’s any chance the song could return, Sheamus responded with a mix of humor and exasperation:

“I don’t know. Do you want to ask? You go ask. I’m tired of asking. I’m all out of asking.”

The brief return of “Written In My Face” stirred nostalgia among fans, and despite its removal, it remains one of the most memorable entrance themes in WWE history.

You can check out the complete interview below: