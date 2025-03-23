Sheamus Returns To WWE Action At Live Event In Belfast

Sheamus made his long-awaited return to in-ring competition at a WWE live event in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on March 22nd, marking his first match since appearing in the Men’s Royal Rumble earlier this year.

The Celtic Warrior received a thunderous hometown welcome and wasted no time making his intentions clear—he set his sights on the WWE Intercontinental Championship, the one title that has eluded him throughout his storied career.

Sheamus challenged current champion Bron Breakker in what was a hard-hitting clash, but despite a valiant effort and a fired-up performance, he came up short and was unable to capture the gold.

While the title still remains out of reach, Sheamus’ return adds another layer of intensity to the Intercontinental title picture—and fans are already speculating whether this latest pursuit will finally lead him to completing his grand slam in the near future.

